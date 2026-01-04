Kumail Nanjiani to star on next season of U.K. panel show fave Taskmaster
Nanjiani will star on the panel show's 21st season with Amy Gledhill, Joel Dommett, Joanna Page, and Armando Iannucci.Kumail Nanjiani on Taskmaster, Screenshot: YouTube
Having apparently gotten a taste for Los Angeles-based comedians with last year’s inclusion of Jason Mantzoukas on its roster, British panel show Taskmaster has now reportedly cast comic/actor/reformed Kingo Kumail Nanjiani for its upcoming 21st season. Nanjiani (who’s fresh off a two-episode stint on Prime Video’s Fallout TV show) will appear on the season with a pretty stacked cast of talent, too: His fellow contestants, per Radio Times, will be comedian Amy Gledhill, TV presenter Joel Dommett, Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, and, perhaps oddest of all, Armando Iannucci, the legendary Scottish comedy writer and director best known, Stateside, for creating Veep. (But who will always, in our mean little hearts, be the guy who brought us Malcolm Tucker and The Thick Of It.)