Hulu to inflict more All's Fair on the world

Kim Kardashian may not be a lawyer any time soon, but she will continue to play one on TV. This afternoon, Hulu ordered a second season of All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s latest A-list actress (and one reality star mogul) humiliation ritual, Deadline reports. The series has been near-universally panned since its premiere on November 4, but clearly the buzz surrounding the show has inspired enough people to at least give it a shot as a hate watch for Disney to want more.

All’s Fair stars Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant, a successful lawyer who has at least once gone to the office sporting a whale tale. Co-stars include Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene, who has a Carmen San Deigo-style hat in every color of the rainbow, Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Sarah Paulson as their foul-mouthed rival Carrington Lane, Glenn Close as Dina Standish, and Teyana Taylor as simply Milan.

As of this writing, season 1 has aired five of its nine total episodes, with the rest rolling out weekly on Tuesdays through December 9. Despite the criticism and clowning, the series debuted in the top 15 shows of the week in its premiere week, per Luminate, becoming Hulu’s top-rated scripted series in three years, per Deadline. With its fourth episode, airing in week two, the series climbed from 15 to 13 on Luminate’s chart. However, the series debuted to a 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (It has since climbed to 3%.) “It is actually as bad as that number suggests,” wrote Kayleigh Donaldson for The A.V. Club earlier this month. “There’s no schadenfreude to be mined, the first-draft qualities of the script force these actors to spew inane lines, and the plots are half-baked.” Perhaps a second season can give the show a little more time to bake.