Amazon is giving Joe Eszterhas $4 million to write an "anti-woke" Basic Instinct reboot
Eszterhas, who hasn't gotten a script produced in Hollywood in nearly 30 years, is apparently getting a massive paycheck from Amazon MGM.Pictured: Joe Eszterhas in 2000. (Fun fact: He was busy promoting American Rhapsody, his 482-page novelization of the Bill Clinton sex scandals, including portions he wrote from the perspective of Bill Clinton's penis.) (Photo: Paul Harris/Online USA)
Hey, did Michael Douglas somehow summon this up by announcing he was retiring? The Wrap is reporting that Amazon MGM and United Artists are chucking $2 million—which will be upped to $4 million if the movie actually gets made—at screenwriting sleaze legend Joe Eszterhas, reportedly to write a reboot of his massively successful 1992 money-maker Basic Instinct.