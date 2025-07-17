CBS is canceling Colbert's Late Show next year, calling it "purely a financial decision" In a statement, CBS execs bent over backwards to deny this had anything to do with Colbert criticizing parent company Paramount earlier this week.

CBS announced today that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be ending when its current season wraps in 2026, calling the choice to cancel the top-rated late-night show “purely a financial decision.” Stephen Colbert broke the news to his audience at the start of tonight’s taping of the CBS series. The network has made it clear that it won’t seek to replace Colbert in the spot, and instead will put the Late Show brand to rest.

CBS issued an early “in memoriam” for the show pretty much the minute the news broke, with various network higher-ups releasing the following statement, pretty clearly trying to get out in front of accusations that the network was retaliating against Colbert for criticizing parent company Paramount earlier this week.