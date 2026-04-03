Prime Video pulls the plug on The Runarounds, but the band plays on

It’s Friday evening on the East Coast, and that foul stench in the air means the TV Reaper has once again arrived on the Earthrealm to carry yet another underwatched television series to the Friday Night TV Murder Pile. This week, it’s a carcass pulled from a Wilmington, North Carolina, Amazon warehouse, where Prime Video’s YA dramedy The Runarounds awaits its carriage to its final resting place. The show’s time has come. Per Deadline, Prime has opted not to renew The Runarounds for a second season.

Created by Outerbanks co-creator Jonas Pate, Runarounds followed the trials and tribulations of the eponymous teenage rock band. However, like anyone who’s ever slung an ax around their shoulder and said, “Hello, Cleveland,” to a roaring crowd of six people, the Runarounds aren’t letting a little bump in the road ruin their fun. Undeterred by the sight of their show resting atop the rotting carcasses of Watson and Talamasca, the band, which is an active and real-life music group comprised of the show’s stars, will continue. Using the moniker The Runarounds until Amazon hits them with a cease and desist, William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher, all real musicians, are on tour now. In the misquoted words of Justin Timberlake, this is going to ruin the tour. Though seeing as Prime Video dropped all eight episodes of the show’s first and only season on September 1, 2025, and has done nothing with it since, the band likely knew that the writing was on the wall.

Still, the music isn’t over for the group’s fans. The Runarounds’ Minivan Tour runs through mid-April before picking up again for two weeks in June, when, among other dates, the band will rock Bonnaroo and a sold-out show at the House of Blues in Florida, before returning home to beautiful Greensboro, North Carolina, for a gig at the Pyrle.