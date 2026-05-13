After TV Glow's success, "everyone except Mubi" passed on Jane Schoenbrun's follow-up

Jane Schoenbrun is an up-and-coming filmmaker with two surprise indie hits under their belt and a Netflix comic book adaptation and slasher movie on the way. So why weren’t studios breaking down their door to make whatever came after the award-winning, critically-acclaimed I Saw The TV Glow? According to Schoenbrun in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it’s because of “the limits of what kinds of queer and trans stories are deemed commercial or not commercial.” In fact, Schoenbrun tells THR that “everyone except Mubi” turned down the chance to finance and/or produce their upcoming slasher film, ‌Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, starring Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder. “To be totally blunt,” they said, “every major studio and distributor passed on the film.”

That might have been unsurprising after We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, Schoenbrun’s micro-budget debut—though that slow scroll coming-of-age film about one teen YouTuber’s performance (or is it?) of the “World’s Fair Challenge” has found its audience. It’s downright shameful after I Saw The TV Glow, which made $5 million on less than 500 screens, was nominated for numerous awards, landed on several Best Of lists (including The A.V. Club‘s), and caught the eye of Martin Scorsese. Clearly, many people saw Schoenbrun’s potential as an artist, including A24, which distributed TV Glow.

Ultimately, it is a sign of our horrible times. Now that the U.S. has retreated into a close-minded mess of conservative talking points, fear-mongering, and boot-licking, it’s become harder for trans artists to get the resources they need to tell their stories. “When I look around in our ‘post-woke, post-Biden’ era, I don’t see any other trans artists getting budgets, and that’s a fucking shame,” they said. “I shouldn’t be the only one who’s making movies at this level of budget.” Nevertheless, Schoenbrun is confident that “this movie will be a hit.”

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. It opens in theaters in the U.S. on August 7.