The 15 best films coming to Prime Video in April

Prime Video is a solid streamer but it tends to be lacking in the original film content department. Granted, the platform broke the bank with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, so it makes sense they aren’t populating their stream with as many originals as Apple TV+ and Netflix. But what Prime lacks in originality it makes up for with movies to keep things interesting as you continue to pay Amazon for free shipping. This April the streamer has loaded up on A-list stars, with films like Face/Off, starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta, Ticket To Paradise, the romcom re-teaming of George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and Ray, where Jamie Foxx tickled the ivories on his way to Oscars glory. So April may have April Fools’ Day, Easter, and Earth Day, but Prime has enough movie classics to keep you entertained all month long. No foolin’.