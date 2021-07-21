Of all the horrifying, bone-chilling creatures and ghouls American Horror Story has thrown viewers’ way for the last 10 years, few things rival the fear induced by a positive COVID-19 test. Now, nightmares become reality as the production of the Ryan Murphy-directed American Horror Story: Double Feature screeches to a halt following a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure.



The individual who contracted the virus was part of the “Zone A” in COVID safety production protocol, and was an actor on the set. Zone A consists of groups of cast and crew members working closely together with no social distancing or personal protective equipment such as masks. Producers are permitted to require those in Zone A to be vaccinated, but there’s no details on if the actor was vaccinated or not.

So far, Double Feature stars Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Kaia Gerber. The first part of Double Feature is set to premiere on August 25. The crew was in the process of filming part 2 , which almost entirely different from part 1; t hose participants have not been announced. The production halt is expected to last through the week, and it’s unclear how this delay will affect the airing of the split season.

FX’s American Horror Story is the third high-profile series production to shut down this week due to COVID-19. The filming of Netflix’s popular horny period drama Bridgerton is put on hold yet again after its second positive case within one week, and HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon paused production for 2 days this week for a case in Zone A as well. This will most likely be an unfortunate occurrence that continues to happen as production attempt to return to normal while cities loosen mandates around masks and social distancing.