Another scandal for NBC’s scandal-prone America’s Got Talent franchise this week, as Deadline reports that a stuntman, escapologist, and former contestant has sued NBCUniversal and franchise producer Fremantle Media North America over a stunt gone wrong on short-lived spin-off show America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Jonathan Harvey (who performs under the name Jonathan Goodwin) has alleged that defendants “were negligent and failed to implement industry safety standards,” leading to injuries that are described in the suit as “catastrophic” and “life-altering.”

Harvey has a long history with the Got Talent franchise, having previously appeared on several seasons of Britain’s Got Talent, which is described in the lawsuit as “professional and respectful.” He had a less pleasant time during his later appearances on America’s Got Talent, apparently, but still decided to participate when the show announced it would be doing an Extreme version of itself that seemed well-suited to his talents. Among other things, the suit asserts that series producers offered to match what he’d be paid to perform his “Cradle Of Death” stunt—in which he was suspended, upside down and in mid-air, in a straitjacket, while two cars swung toward him to collide—on another series. (The suit alleges that the payments were not ultimately made.)

Harvey’s lawsuit has nothing positive to say about anyone involved in the production of AGT: Extreme, from the stunt coordinator (named as a co-defendant) on up, alleging that the show, which was shot on the 850-acre campus of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, was chaotic and poorly run, and that he was pressured to make his stunt less safe by series producers. (Including allegations that he was rushed through safety checks, and that the show’s staff were insufficiently equipped to catch him with a too-small airbag placed below the stunt.) In addition to injuries from pyrotechnic elements in the stunt, Harvey also fell 40 feet, after the stunt went awry, landing on his head. Per the suit, he suffered burns, the loss of his left kidney, and the dislocation of his spine, rendering him paraplegic.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.