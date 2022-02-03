Well friends, we’ve finally reached the end of this 10-episode journey through the updated lives of Carrie and Co. Things have been so bleak and fairly uneventful on this show that I don’t know if I had high hopes for the finale, but it would have been nice to get some kind of closure past Carrie dumping Big’s ashes off a Parisian bridge. I’m also “woo woo” when it comes to stuff like that, so reducing Big to a reading lamp worked for me, plotwise, as did Carrie realizing that the first date you go out on as a newly single person probably isn’t going to be the best one.



But Carrie’s return to romance pales when compared to how this show outright massacred the character of Miranda Hobbes. The way things wound up for her in this episode has me absolutely fuming. Sure, toss your nice husband, kick-start a n ew relationship, but completely derail your career? Coming from the one person in the original four that was absolutely the most career-focused? I just can’t wrap my head around it. When your college professor and best friend are both telling you that perhaps you’re making a huge mistake, someone as smart as Miranda would be likely to listen. Instead, she’s flying off to L.A. to go sit and clap in Che’s audience some more. It is a complete role reversal from Miranda trying to talk Carrie out of jetting off to Paris with Mikhail Baryshnikov at the end of the series—and look how that relationship tu rned out.

Look. Marriages end, and Miranda is in love and appears to be happier than she’s been in a long time, yay for her. But the show so oddly framed it as her giving up this prestigious, impossible-to-get internship doing important work with a with a human rights group just to go sit poolside in California with Che. What is that saying about the choices women make for love? It just feels like a devastating, disappointing turn for the character. At least she’s a redhead again.

Charlotte will always be Charlotte, and at least she got a nice final moment with Lisa about the constant fear of failure that comes along with motherhood, especially mothering teens (I definitely hear you on that one, Charlotte.) Would have been nice if Rock could have spoken up before the 130 challahs had arrived, but it’s nice that we go out with a perfect snapshot of the Goldenblatt family. Nya’s future, unsurpr isingly, is more up-in-arms, and Seema is locked down in a sex quarantine. And Just Like That… did manage to introduce some wonderful new characters; it’s too bad the show coul d n’t have fleshed the m out a bit more.



Unless… there is a season two? I mentioned in our speculation roundtable that I would not be surprised at all if there was one, as the just-dropped AJLT documentary alludes to all the behind the scenes moments of “season one.” Since I won’t be writing about it for this site, I wonder if I’d even watch it at this point. I can see why Michael Patrick King et al. would want to do a better job than they did on this season, which leaves us as a chronicle of failed oppo rtunities for these beloved characters. B ut these 10 episodes don’t really bode well for the show’s future, sorry to say. Let’s face it; without Samantha, the show doesn’t really work.



Worst episode: H ave to go with “Tragically Hip,” as th e show decided to craft an e ntire episode around Carrie ’s hip surgery, squee zed in a sex scene so heinous I still have trouble shaking it, and wound it all up with some fat-shaming.

Best episode: Big’s funeral, which had some nice momen ts (especially S amantha’s flowers) back when we still had some hope for this show.

Season grade: C-

Finale grade: C

Stray observations

Stray observation from my first And Just Like That… review: “There were so many shots of the cute podcast producer laughing that he is destined to become one of Carrie’s suitors at some point.” Nailed it!

Yes, Carrie, we all know your husband is dead, but wouldn’t Berger’s post-it note been a much better breakup story for the podcast?

Man, y ou can totally tell where the Chris Noth part got cut in th e dream sequence.

Final thoughts: You guys, I just can’t believe this is likely my last-ever A.V. Club TV weekly review. One of the first things I ever did on the site (in 2013!) was to do weekly reviews of Broadchurch, which was so fun. When I got hired here full-time, I was so excited that I wound up doing three different reviews every Sunday night: Once Upon A Time, The Affair, and The Family (at least The Affair had screeners). The Mindy Project. Masters Of Sex. Scandal (including my only F grade!). Even Modern Family for a while. I really loved the camaraderie that comes from the weekly review community (as we have seen on this show!), even when I stopped by and subbed on other series (was Under The Dome the most fun I ever had writing a TV review



Anyway, I always say this when I wrap up a season, but this time these words have more resonance than ever: Thank you for reading. Thank you for commenting, for reaching out to me on Twitter, for understanding that what this show did to Steve is a travesty. It literally me an s the world to me . This has been such a great gig, it’s almost ridiculous to call it a job. My sadness right now is fortunately being edged out by overwhelming gratitude. Catch you all on the flip side.