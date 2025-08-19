Tony Gilroy sounds pretty depressed by how much Andor "rhymes" with reality
Andor creator Tony Gilroy says the arrest of a Ghorman senator rhymed with a recent ICE press conference.Courtesy of Tony Gilroy
George Lucas built his Star Wars movies on complementary patterns. “It’s like poetry, they rhyme,” Lucas famously said during the making of The Phantom Menace. “You see the echo of where it’s all gonna go.” That has proven true throughout the Star Wars canon and beyond. Lucas’ prequel trilogy revealed itself as an astute warning for how fascism overtakes democracy. However, the connections between galactic autocracy and modern politics became more pronounced with Andor. Sadly, that doesn’t please creator Tony Gilroy.