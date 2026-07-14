Andy Serkis slips into his dot suit to announce The Hunt For Gollum is on
Opening on December 17, 2027, The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum begins production with a video that promises real locations.Screenshot: YouTube
Like the Fellowship looking to avoid the Mines of Moria, The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum has an uphill climb ahead of it. Peter Jackson’s beloved Lord Of The Rings trilogy set an extremely high bar for director Andy Serkis, coming off his passion project, Animal Farm, to clear. Thankfully, The Hobbit trilogy significantly lowered expectations, giving Serkis some room to force a de-aged reunion between Frodo and Gandalf as they tell the story of what happened five minutes before The Fellowship Of The Ring.
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