Tony Gilroy is back on Earth and into the concert hall with Behemoth! trailer Pedro Pascal stars as a concert cellist back home after 20 years on the road.

After spending much of his past decade in the Star Wars universe, Tony Gilroy is doing something decidedly more down-to-earth with his first directorial effort in 14 years. Behemoth! stars Pedro Pascal as a concert cellist with a history on the road and… that’s about all we’re going to get at this point. What we learn from the first trailer, released this morning, is that he has some kind of history with characters played by Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, and Will Arnett. A preview in Vanity Fair also explains that Pascal’s character is working on a film score, and the movie-within-a-movie is also named Behemoth!.