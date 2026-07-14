Tony Gilroy is back on Earth and into the concert hall with Behemoth! trailer

Pedro Pascal stars as a concert cellist back home after 20 years on the road.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 14, 2026 | 10:00am
Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Film News Behemoth!
Tony Gilroy is back on Earth and into the concert hall with Behemoth! trailer

After spending much of his past decade in the Star Wars universe, Tony Gilroy is doing something decidedly more down-to-earth with his first directorial effort in 14 years. Behemoth! stars Pedro Pascal as a concert cellist with a history on the road and… that’s about all we’re going to get at this point. What we learn from the first trailer, released this morning, is that he has some kind of history with characters played by Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, and Will Arnett. A preview in Vanity Fair also explains that Pascal’s character is working on a film score, and the movie-within-a-movie is also named Behemoth!

The official synopsis for Behemoth! (the Tony Gilroy one) reads: 

A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road.  Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

One other thing we do know at this point is that there were some behind-the-scenes casting changes during production. Vanity Fair reports that Oscar Isaac was originally slated for Pascal’s role but had to drop out last August, while David Harbour was originally slated for Arnett’s role. In any case, Gilroy sounds happy with who he ended up with, calling Pascal “really, really smart” and “absolutely willing and eager to enter into a completely honest, no-holds-barred conversation.” 

Behemoth! hits theaters on December 4. 

 
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