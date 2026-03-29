Andy Weir takes some phaser shots at modern Star Trek: "Those shows are shit"
Admitting he likes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, the Project Hail Mary author cheerfully condemned the rest of modern Trek output.Andy Weir at the Project Hail Mary premiere, Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios
Author Andy Weir has had a pretty good March of it, with Project Hail Mary landing him at two for two in terms of adaptations of his novels being box office and critical successes. Weir has thus been making the public rounds of late to celebrate, including a recent appearance on the Drinker’s VIP Lounge podcast in which he answered a lot of questions about his writing career, adaptations of his work, and also what he thinks about modern Star Trek shows, to wit: “Those shows are shit.”
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