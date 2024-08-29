Julia Garner might also be pregnant with a demon baby in Apartment 7A trailer The Rosemary's Baby prequel debuts September 27 on Paramount+

Terry Gionoffrio is yet another horror lead who just wants to be a star. But unlike Pearl and Maxine, her Ti West-created counterparts, Terry has found herself victim of a very different type of franchise. Instead of porn, talkies, and Hollywood sleaze, Terry is forced to contend with issues to the tune of witch doctors, sons of Satan, and creepy old ladies. (All three have that last one in common at least.) Terry has the unique misfortune of finding herself in a prequel to Rosemary’s Baby, after all.

Directed by Natalie Erika James (Relic), Apartment 7A tells the story of the Bramford building—the future site of all Rosemary’s misfortune in the 1968 Polanski film—before Rosemary moves in. The upcoming Paramount+ film just dropped its first trailer today:

A synopsis of the prequel, which stars Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, and Kevin McNally, reads as follows:

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Garner) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but, after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Wiest and McNally) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Sturgess) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

Spoilers for Rosemary’s Baby (although you probably know that already if you’re reading this article) and Terry’s future, but it, uh, does not end well. You might recall in the original film that Rosemary (Mia Farrow) briefly meets a young woman in her new building’s laundry room before the latter jumps to her death from the window of her seventh-floor apartment. Yeah… that’s Terry. It will be interesting to see if the new film attempts any sort of story doctoring or retroactive editing on that one. We’ll all learn together when Apartment 7A premieres September 27 on Paramount+.