Apple taps the Silo guys to adapt Colson Whitehead's Harlem Trilogy
Graham Yost and Aric Avelino will adapt Whitehead's trilogy, which just wrapped up with the publication of Cool Machine, for TV.Colson Whitehead, Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Earlier this month, Colson Whitehead published Cool Machine, the third and final installment in his Harlem Trilogy of novels, which trace the life of small-time crook/furniture entrepreneur Ray Carney through New York in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Having apparently now ensured they weren’t going to get George R.R. Martin’d on this deal (i.e., get stuck with an uncompleted book series sitting in their laps), Apple has just stepped in to acquire the rights to Whitehead’s books, with an eye toward turning the decades-spanning trilogy into an Apple TV streaming series.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.