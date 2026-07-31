Apple taps the Silo guys to adapt Colson Whitehead's Harlem Trilogy

Earlier this month, Colson Whitehead published Cool Machine, the third and final installment in his Harlem Trilogy of novels, which trace the life of small-time crook/furniture entrepreneur Ray Carney through New York in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Having apparently now ensured they weren’t going to get George R.R. Martin’d on this deal (i.e., get stuck with an uncompleted book series sitting in their laps), Apple has just stepped in to acquire the rights to Whitehead’s books, with an eye toward turning the decades-spanning trilogy into an Apple TV streaming series.

This is per Variety, which reports that Apple has assembled a pretty tried-and-true crew of adapters to tackle Whitehead’s tale of crime, family, and pressure in the Harlem underworld—most notably Graham Yost, who, between Slow Horses and Silo, has become a serious hitmaker for the tech giant of late. The Justified showrunner is working with filmmaker (and fellow Silo alum) Aric Avelino on the series, alongside executive producers Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Melissa Bernstein, and Whitehead himself.

No casting details have been released as of yet; the key, obviously, is going to be Whitehead’s protagonist Ray, a world-weary survivor who grows to increasingly prominent heights in 20th century New York, without ever quite being able to leave his past as a fence (and, occasionally, a full-fledged thief) behind. This new adaptation is just the latest Hollywood spin on Whitehead’s work, meanwhile: Jenkins previously adapted his novel The Underground Railroad for TV back in the early 2020s, while Whitehead’s 2019 book The Nickel Boys got an Oscar-nominated film version in 2024.