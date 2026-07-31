Boy George's AI-generated pro-Israel reggae track costs him Jesus Christ Superstar

The “Karma Chameleon” has come for Boy George, who, only days after releasing an AI-generated reggae track in support of Israel, announced through his manager that he will not appear in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium. Earlier this week, George released “We Will Dance Again,” an AI-generated song, sung in faux Jamaican patois, about the October 7 attack. The song, which minimizes the 73,000 Gazan deaths since the conflict began to “welp, that’s war for you,” was widely condemned by baffled listeners wondering, “Excuse me, what the fuck is Boy George doing?”

In an Instagram post, George’s manager Paul Kemsley wrote that his client had exited the production. Offering a conciliatory apology to fans looking forward to seeing his performance, Kemsley expressed gratitude to the entire company for their “professionalism and understanding” towards George’s decision to release the hottest, stinkiest garbage imaginable ahead of opening night. He also praised his client’s resilience in the face of making smart career decisions and seemingly took credit for the decision to leave, which is probably what makes him a good manager.

“George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that,” Kemsley wrote. “Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others. In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.”

After the song’s release, the singer dug in his heels and claimed the song was a tribute to free speech and the imperfect democracies that make the world a beautiful place to live, where a genocide can happen in broad daylight and on everyone’s phone, and those same imperfect democracies are powerless to do anything but continue giving Israel money and weaponry. “I’m afraid we all struggle with the inability to live peacefully with each other. Until we do, we are doomed,” he said in the song’s defense. “I accept that many people disagree with my point of view, but that is what is great about democracy. As imperfect as it is! The song was created using AI. I call it ‘AI for good’. Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!”

Amid his crash-out, George also lit up X, the everything app, where things like this happen all the time, to announce, “It doesn’t matter what I think or what you think. When will you realise you’re doing NOTHING! It’s a fucking joke. I am even falling out with Jewish friends. The madness knows no bounds.” The Karma Chameleon comes and goes. It comes and goes.