Apple chokes on the devil's candy, spews out its Bonfire Of The Vanities TV show
The adaptation of Tom Wolfe's 1980s bestseller is being developed by The Batman's Matt Reeves and veteran TV hitmaker David E. Kelley.Melanie Griffith and Tom Hanks in The Bonfire Of The Vanities, Screenshot: YouTube
A couple of months back, Apple revealed that it was setting itself an incredibly difficult adaptational task: A TV spin on Tom Wolfe’s 1987 satirical novel The Bonfire Of The Vanities, a book that had previously (and disastrously) defeated would-be adaptor Brian De Palma in the early ’90s, an effort exhaustively chronicled in Julie Salamon’s excellent making-of book The Devil’s Candy. Sure, the pedigree the tech giant was tapping for this new version was solid, with TV hit machine David E. Kelley teaming up with The Batman‘s Matt Reeves for a new version of Wolfe’s tale of privilege, race, sensation, and scandal in 1980s New York. But the results have, ultimately, fared no better than past attempts to sell Tom Hanks as a self-described Wall Street “master of the universe.”