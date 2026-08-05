BritBox fills out cast for young, hot Hercule series

Not content to let Prime Video have all the fun with a famous detective in his days as a young co-ed, BritBox has rounded out the cast for Hercule series, which will take a look at the iconic Agatha Christie detective Hercule Poirot in his younger days. The series had already set My Lady Jane‘s Edward Bluemel as the titular gumshoe, but has now announced Henry Ashton, James D’Arcy, Calvin Demba, Phil Dunning, Jack Gleeson, Tamsin Greig, James Nesbitt, Guy Remmers, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Mawaan Rizwan in undisclosed roles.

The series is said to begin filming soon in Liverpool, and is described as “an intimate study of Hercule Poirot, the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars. It will center around three of Christie’s early stories, while also introducing Hercule Poirot to future friends and allies and one particular nemesis…”

As of now, there’s no indication of when Hercule might actually debut on BritBox, but there’s no shortage of prequel series to get through in the meantime. There’s the aforementioned Young Sherlock series from Guy Ritchie, which premiered earlier this year on Prime Video and has already been renewed for a second season. There’s also a forthcoming Moriarty series (which may or may not be called Young Moriarty—we don’t know for sure yet). While the details of Hercule are still pretty scarce, at least we can take solace in the fact that it isn’t called Young Hercule or Young Poirot; between Sheldon, Sherlock, and Washington, it’s a bit played out.