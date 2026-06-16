Armie Hammer; or, The Modern Sisyphus, is staging a comeback via Uwe Boll movies After being accused of sexual assault, abuse, and cannibalism, Hammer fled to the Cayman Islands. Now he's back, and he's pushing the Vaseline-slathered boulder of movie stardom back up the hill.

Five years after Armie Hammer’s once promising movie star career, built on good looks, solid performances, and being tall, fell apart in a flurry of allegations that ranged from sexual assault to cannibalism, the disgraced actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his recent return to Hollywood. Last year, he starred in Frontier Crucible, his first movie since 2022’s Death On The Nile. Next, he’ll star in Citizen Vigilante, a movie directed by infamous schlockmeister Uwe Boll. “I would have done a fucking cat food commercial,” he says. “I just wanted to work again.”

With a contrite crew cut on his head and remorse on his tongue, Hammer now engages in what he calls “gratitude practice,” and a routine that includes waking up at 6:30, drinking coffee, and taking his kids to school. He’s also been using the Tyler, the Creator method of shutting out criticism. (“How The Fuck Is Cyber Bullying Real. Just Walk Away From The Screen[…]Close Your Eyes.”) But trying to get out from under the rock of cancellation hasn’t been easy. “It’s like Sisyphus pushing the boulder,” he says, “except my boulder is covered in Vaseline.”