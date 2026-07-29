Dan Harmon didn't think Rick And Morty could continue without Justin Roiland
Now, he says he understands that thinking one person can't get fired is how toxic sets come to be.Image courtesy of Adult Swim
It’s been about three and a half years since Justin Roiland was booted from Rick And Morty after allegations of domestic battery and false imprisonment. While we’re sure it was difficult at first for the show to move forward without one of its key collaborators, it seems to have moved on relatively painlessly, having so far aired three seasons without Roiland’s voice and other behind-the-scenes input. Still, Harmon was skeptical at the time that the show would be able to exist without Roiland, saying in a new interview with The Daily Beast that he initially assumed that losing Roiland would mean losing the show.
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