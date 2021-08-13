The wait for the new season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta is almost coming to an end. FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour that season three will premiere in the first half of 2022, even though an exact premiere date or even month is still TBD.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for season three yet. It has finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually. And it’s in post-production but it is a lengthy post-production process on that, and part of that is because they’re actually in production on season four in Atlanta,” Landgraf said during his TCA presentation. He added that all the scripts for season four have already been written. “I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”

Landgraf elaborated that he can’t quite lock down a date yet because the process is driven by Glover and director and executive producer Hiro Murai’s schedule and the length of post-production. “It will be back in the first half of 2022. That is our anticipation. I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for three and maybe both cycles relatively soon and maybe in the next few months.”

Atlanta stars Glover as Earn, a Princeton University dropout who struggles to find employment and redeem himself in the eyes of his parents as well as girlfriend Vanessa (Zazie Beetz), the mother of their young child. Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield co-star as Earn’s cousin Alfred a.k.a. Paper Boi and friend Darius Epps, respectively. Season two aired in the summer of 2018. Production on the already delayed season three, filmed in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, was halted due to the pandemic.

Landgraf also announced that new seasons of FX series like Better Things, Breeders, Snowfall, Mayans M.C. will also premiere in the first half of 2022, along with new thriller The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, a new Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds docuseries about their Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, and the Sex Pistols biopic titled Pistols.