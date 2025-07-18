Donald Trump hears that Jimmy Kimmel "is next"

Hardly an hour after news broke that Stephen Colbert would be stepping down from The Late Show and that CBS was cancelling the franchise altogether, Parks And Recreation creator Mike Schur posted on Bluesky, “If you think for one second that this decision has nothing to do with Trump, don’t worry, he will brag about it within the next 24 hours and disabuse you of that notion.” Very astute prediction, Mr. Schur!

President Trump may not have exactly taken credit for getting Colbert fired, but he sure is happy about it. “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” he wrote on Truth Social this morning. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” he continues, which sounds, y’know, kind of threatening. Many have speculated that the end of Colbert’s show could have something to do with Paramount’s recent $16 million settlement with Trump and Colbert’s subsequent criticism of it. Kimmel is often critical of the president and his show runs on ABC, which similarly settled with the president to the tune of $15 million last year to end a defamation lawsuit. (Kimmel seems to have avoided publicly criticizing his network for its settlement, however.)

Trump’s post continues, “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.” Gutfeld is the host of Fox News’ own late-night show, so Trump obviously likes that. Jimmy Fallon also catches a stray, which isn’t all that surprising given how the president tends to deal with interpersonal conflict. Fallon was once friendlier to Trump than his fellow hosts, though Fallon did later say he regretted touching the then-candidate’s hair.