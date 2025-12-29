Culturally irrelevant Avatar series made for another blue Christmas at the box office Avatar: Fire And Ash maintains the franchise's light cultural footprint by beating Zootopia 2, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, SpongeBob SquarePants, Neil Diamond, Jack Black, and The Bible at the box office.

Despite 15 years of cultural anonymity and detractors wondering when the world they imagine will resemble the one they live in, Avatar: Fire And Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s supposedly culturally irrelevant franchise, has once again proven why people shouldn’t bet against Big Jim. Moviegoers horny for more Varang kept Fire And Ash atop the global box office for a second week, bringing in another $64 million domestically, a meager 28% drop from week one. The continued adventures of Jake Sully have since collected $217 million in the U.S. and a staggering $762 million globally, per The Numbers.