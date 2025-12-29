Culturally irrelevant Avatar series made for another blue Christmas at the box office

Despite 15 years of cultural anonymity and detractors wondering when the world they imagine will resemble the one they live in, Avatar: Fire And Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s supposedly culturally irrelevant franchise, has once again proven why people shouldn’t bet against Big Jim. Moviegoers horny for more Varang kept Fire And Ash atop the global box office for a second week, bringing in another $64 million domestically, a meager 28% drop from week one. The continued adventures of Jake Sully have since collected $217 million in the U.S. and a staggering $762 million globally, per The Numbers.
The Avatar series remains a Yuletide juggernaut, continuing the trends of its previous two installments and proving, yet again, that even without the spin-offs, reboots, and interlocking TV shows, audiences like spending Christmas on Pandora—at least more than Zootopia, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, or a retelling of David vs. Goliath. Nevertheless, a rising Tulkun raises all ships. Zootopia landed at number two this week, collecting another $20 million for its $1.4 billion collective gross. More surprisingly, Chalamet’s breathless promotion of Marty Supreme paid off. This isn’t Marty Normal, after all, and the movie collected $17 million over the weekend, bringing its five-day Christmas holiday total to $27 million, making it A24’s second-biggest opening ever behind Civil War. Paul Feig’s adaptation of the blockbuster bestseller The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, continued to perform well, bringing in $15 million over the weekend. Finally, and speaking of culturally relevant movie franchises, Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s “remake” of Anaconda landed at number five with a five-day total of $23 million.
Here’s the full top 10:
- 1) Avatar: Fire And Ash ($64 million)
- 2) Zootopia 2 ($20 million)
- 3) Marty Supreme ($17 million)
- 4) The Housemaid ($15 million)
- 5) Anaconda ($14 million)
- 6) David ($12 million)
- 7) The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants ($11 million)
- 8) Song Sung Blue ($7 million)
- 9) Wicked For Good ($5 million)
- 10) Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 ($4 million)