Return to Varang’s fiery arms with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Avatar: Fire And Ash

Few Na’vi made as much of an impression on audiences as Varang, the villainous olo’eyktan and tsahìk of the fiery Ash people in Avatar: Fire And Ash. It wasn’t just Miles Quarich whose heart was stolen by the violent volcano witch. Maybe it was all the hallucinatory drugs she’s blowing in people’s faces, but not even Oscar voters were immune to the sorceress’ sultry ways, nominating her minimal wares for Best Costume and awarding the film Best Visual Effects.

One of the reasons digital costumes received the nomination, though, is that they were first physically crafted. In this exclusive clip from the behind-the-scenes special features from the film’s upcoming digital release, the team at Wētā and Varang herself, Oona Chaplin, explain how her look came to be and why they designed her on mannequins instead of a computer.

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Avatar: Fire And Ash arrives on Digital on March 31 and 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19.