Return to Varang’s fiery arms with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Avatar: Fire And Ash
What makes the Avatar: Fire And Ash volcano-based Ash Na’vi so smoldering? Find out in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the character and costume designs from the film’s upcoming digital release.Courtesy of 20th Century Studios
Few Na’vi made as much of an impression on audiences as Varang, the villainous olo’eyktan and tsahìk of the fiery Ash people in Avatar: Fire And Ash. It wasn’t just Miles Quarich whose heart was stolen by the violent volcano witch. Maybe it was all the hallucinatory drugs she’s blowing in people’s faces, but not even Oscar voters were immune to the sorceress’ sultry ways, nominating her minimal wares for Best Costume and awarding the film Best Visual Effects.
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