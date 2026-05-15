Stephen Colbert and Dave Letterman prove that throwing CBS's shit off the roof never gets old After all, why should CBS have all the fun of smashing The Late Show to pieces?

Not content to let their current and former network overlords at CBS have all the fun of smashing its venerable Late Show franchise to bits, Stephen Colbert and Dave Letterman reunited earlier tonight to indulge in one of late night TV’s greatest traditions: Throwing a bunch of network property off the roof and watching it smash into a million pieces.

(Okay, technically they did this bit yesterday—eagle-eyed New Yorkers spotted it being filmed on Wednesday afternoon—but Colbert aired the footage alongside Letterman’s final appearance on the soon-to-be-shuttered series tonight.)