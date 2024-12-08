Barry Keoghan flees Instagram after harassing stans show up at his “granny’s door” Days after announcing his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan claims he’s being intimidated and harassed online and off.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account following days of harassment. Keoghan announced his departure on X, the everything website known for its tight moderation and even-keeled users, where he elaborated that he has been subject to harassment online and off. The actor claims he’s received messages “no person should ever have to read” filled with “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character,” and parenting skills. Perhaps more alarming, he also reports that people have begun intimidating him and his family in person.

“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan posted. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

The news follows last week’s announcement that Keoghan and pop star Sabrina Carpenter had broken up after one year. As the world mourns the era’s most promising P.R. romance, presumably, some members of Carpenter’s over-caffeinated stan army have taken to cyberbullying and old-fashioned bullying. Much of the commentary regarding the split has revolved around allegations of infidelity on Keoghan’s part, which he has denied. Either way, Carpenter stans probably shouldn’t be reacting to a situation that doesn’t involve them by threatening the actor’s granny and baby, but here we are.

Keoghan, whose mother died of a heroin overdose when he was 12, says that his cyberbullies have resorted to insulting his family history, calling him a “heroine baby” and mocking his upbringing. His harassers have also been “sitting outside his baby boy’s house” to intimidate his son’s family. Keogan has a child with Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse whom he met in 2021 and has since separated from. The actor urges social media users to consider the child, whom Keoghan claims “has to read all of this” when he is older. We don’t know why his son has to read this stuff, but we won’t join the mob insulting his parenting skills.

“Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read all of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all.”

Unfortunately, this behavior has become common in fan spaces over the last 15 years, particularly for Star Wars actors and celebrities dating pop stars. Still, it’s worth reiterating that if one is beside themselves with grief due to a celebrity breakup, The A.V. Club encourages them to text a friend who can respond with the two greatest words in the English language: “Log off.”