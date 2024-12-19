Peaky Blinders movie celebrates wrap with peek at Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan Details about the Netflix film have been kept under wraps, except for one key leak.

No one is as well fed as fans of Steven Knight. We’ve got a release date for A Thousand Blows, House Of Guinness on the horizon, and the Peaky Blinders movie just wrapped filming. The film would have probably been Knight’s most anticipated project anyway, but Cillian Murphy’s Oscar win has raised the bar even further. Then they went and added another Oscar nominee, Barry Keoghan, and the bar went through the roof. No wonder, then, that Netflix is commemorating the wrap with a new image of Keoghan and Murphy on set (which you can check out below).

The streamer previously released a couple first look images at both actors in the film, but other than that, we don’t know much about the Peaky Blinders film. We don’t even know what role Keoghan is playing, nor do we know anything about the other new additions to the cast, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo. We know that in addition to Murphy, the returning cast includes Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ian Peck (Curly), and Stephen Graham (Hayden Stagg). We also know that the film is set during World War II, and it is, as Knight has described, “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

One more important detail does seem to have leaked from the set. Nadia Stacey, a hair and makeup artist on the project, posted a photo to social media of what appears to be a wrap gift, which features an illustration of Murphy and Keoghan (via Digital Spy). The gift seems to give away the film’s title: The Immortal Man. (Stacey also called it one of her “favourite jobs ever,” for the record.) The film, which is being directed by Tom Harper, does not yet have a release date.