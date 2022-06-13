[Editor’s note: Do not read on until you’ve watched the season-three finale of Barry.]



Well, that was … something else. Last night’s third-season finale of Barry, “starting now” (directed and co-written by Bill Hader), had a bit of everything we love about Barry season finales: a thrilling twist of an ending that made complete sense yet threw us in the moment, some darkly comedic violence, and excellent direction, all painting a more complex portrait of a main character we thought we finally nailed down. It also raised a ton of questions. Here are our most pressing ones.