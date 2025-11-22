Batman Begins was a Trojan "consolation prize" for Christopher Nolan

Hired initially to direct Troy, the Batman reboot was a "consolation prize" for director Christopher Nolan.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 21, 2025 | 7:14pm
(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)
Film News Christopher Nolan
Batman Begins was a Trojan

In one of the more interesting Sliding Doors moments in modern Hollywood history, one that intersects with another one, Christopher Nolan tells Empire magazine that, before he signed on to direct Batman Begins, Warner Bros. hired him to direct Troy. However, when Warner Bros. pulled the plug on director Wolfgang Petersen’s Batman Vs. Superman movie, and wanted Petersen on Troy, according to Nolan, they needed a “consolation prize” for him. That’s when Batman began.

“I was originally hired by Warner Bros. to direct Troy. Wolfgang had developed it, and so when the studio decided not to proceed with his superhero movie, he wanted it back,” Nolan said. “At the end of the day, it was a world that I was very interested to explore. So it’s been at the back of my mind for a very long time. Certain images, particularly. How I wanted to handle the Trojan horse, things like that.”

Though it had previously been reported that Nolan had been hired to direct Troy, why he dropped out remained unclear. A 2013 Nikki Finke article for Deadline, reported that he left because “he wasn’t feeling it,” which led him to Batman. Still, when he was first hired to direct the reboot, he made no hints that it was a “consolation prize.”

“All I can say is that I grew up with Batman, I’ve been fascinated by him and I’m excited to contribute to the lore surrounding the character,” Nolan said in 2003. “He is the most credible and realistic of the superheroes, and has the most complex human psychology. His superhero qualities come from within. He’s not a magical character. I had a fantastic experience with the studio on Insomnia, and I’m keen to repeat that experience.”

At the time and in hindsight, this was obviously the right decision. Petersen had just made The Perfect Storm for Warner Bros., and his Troy turned out to be a bigger hit for the studio than Batman Begins. Meanwhile, that “consolation prize” launched Nolan’s Hollywood career in earnest. It put him on the path to becoming the most recognizable filmmaker on the planet. Now, he finally gets to do to stage the Trojan Horse sequence of his dreams in The Odyssey.

[via Variety]

 
Join the discussion...
 