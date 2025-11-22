Batman Begins was a Trojan "consolation prize" for Christopher Nolan Hired initially to direct Troy, the Batman reboot was a "consolation prize" for director Christopher Nolan.

In one of the more interesting Sliding Doors moments in modern Hollywood history, one that intersects with another one, Christopher Nolan tells Empire magazine that, before he signed on to direct Batman Begins, Warner Bros. hired him to direct Troy. However, when Warner Bros. pulled the plug on director Wolfgang Petersen’s Batman Vs. Superman movie, and wanted Petersen on Troy, according to Nolan, they needed a “consolation prize” for him. That’s when Batman began.

“I was originally hired by Warner Bros. to direct Troy. Wolfgang had developed it, and so when the studio decided not to proceed with his superhero movie, he wanted it back,” Nolan said. “At the end of the day, it was a world that I was very interested to explore. So it’s been at the back of my mind for a very long time. Certain images, particularly. How I wanted to handle the Trojan horse, things like that.”