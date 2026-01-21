BBC to begin producing content directly for YouTube

If YouTube is in fact the present and future of TV, the BBC will not be left behind. The Hollywood Reporter reports this morning that, in an effort to court younger audiences, the BBC will begin producing content exclusively for YouTube later this year. The initial focus of the content will be directed toward the BBC Three channel, which the trade reports skews toward a younger audience. The shows produced for YouTube are expected to eventually become available on the BBC’s iPlayer.

Of course, the BBC already uploads a ton of content onto its existing YouTube channels after it airs on the network. However, creating content for YouTube directly opens up new paths for monetization that the BBC didn’t have before; per THR, the network doesn’t feature advertisements when its programs air in the U.K. but the YouTube videos would allow the broadcaster to collect income from its licensing fees abroad. The content will still be without advertisements for users watching it in the U.K.

The BBC itself says that it plans to eventually have 50 different channels on YouTube. Currently, the main BBC YouTube channel boasts about 15 million subscribers while the BBC News channel has about 19 million. “We’re building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK,” director general Tim Davie says in a press statement. The new content is expected to kick off with the Winter Olympics next month.