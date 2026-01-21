BBC to begin producing content directly for YouTube
The venture will allow the broadcaster to collect more money from people watching abroad.Screenshot: BBC/YouTube
If YouTube is in fact the present and future of TV, the BBC will not be left behind. The Hollywood Reporter reports this morning that, in an effort to court younger audiences, the BBC will begin producing content exclusively for YouTube later this year. The initial focus of the content will be directed toward the BBC Three channel, which the trade reports skews toward a younger audience. The shows produced for YouTube are expected to eventually become available on the BBC’s iPlayer.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.