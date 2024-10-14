Yet another Beatles documentary is coming to Disney+ Beatles '64, produced by Martin Scorsese, premieres on Disney+ on November 29

How is it possible, after 60 years and a dozen-plus documentaries, that there’s still footage of The Beatles that qualifies as “never before seen”? John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr surely must be four of the most documented men on the planet and perhaps never more so than in 1964 when Beatlemania first arrived in the United States. That’s more or less the premise of the Martin Scorsese-produced Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and premiering on Disney+ November 29.

A perfect movie to watch with your dad at Thanksgiving, “Beatles ’64 presents the spectacle, but also tells a more intimate behind the scenes story” of the British boyband’s arrival in America, “capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame,” per a Disney+ press release. It features “rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles” as well as the group’s performances at their first U.S. concert at the Washington, D.C. Coliseum and The Ed Sullivan Show (which have been “demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin,” according to the release). The living Beatles are among the producers of the film alongside Olivia Harrison and Sean Ono Lennon; McCartney and Starr also sat for new interviews, as did “fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.”

Beatles ’64 is just the latest modern Beatles doc in a string of remixed, remastered, and rediscovered audio and footage. Peter Jackson‘s award-winning The Beatles: Get Back depicted the band during the making of their final studio album Let It Be. Ron Howard’s award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week shares a bit more overlap with ’64, as it covers the band’s touring years from 1962 to 1966. Beatlemania clearly never dies, so it’s only appropriate to commemorate the 60th anniversary of that fateful trip to America with yet another doc.