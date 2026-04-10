Behind The Mask will take another crack at one particular trope in sequel The Walk-Run sequence eluded director Scott Glosserman in Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon. Behind The Mask II gives him another shot.

One of the unintended benefits of sequels is it gives filmmakers another crack at the sequence of their dreams. For Scott Glosserman, the director of the 2006 cult classic, Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon, returning to the world of horror movie tropes and hacking them to bits is an opportunity to right some wrongs from the first one. With Behind The Mask II: The Return Of Leslie Vernon finally on the way, one gag still haunts Glosserman, and it’s one he hopes to restage in the sequel: The Walk-Run.

In Behind The Mask, reporter Taylor Gentry (Angela Goethals) embeds herself with serial killer Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel), who aspires to a Michael Myers-level of infamy. Unfortunately, such a feat requires a ridiculous amount of cardio. Vernon explains in the film, “You’ve got to be able to run like a freaking gazelle without getting winded, plus there’s that whole thing of making it look like you’re walking and everybody else is running the ass off, and I got to stay with them. It’s tough, man.”

“We shot it twice,” Glosserman told The A.V. Club in a conversation with the cast and crew yesterday. “We tried the beginning shoot, and at the end of the shoot. It took up, what, three days, four days of shooting, but never made it.” Though a novel idea, the results are available in a deleted scene that doesn’t quite measure up to any of Jason Voorhees’ greatest hits. In the scene, Leslie sprints after Taylor, but when she turns back to check the distance, he lumbers like Frankenstein’s Monster.