20 years later, Leslie Vernon rises, once again, for Behind The Mask II After two decades of fan demands, Behind The Mask II: The Return Of Leslie Vernon, a sequel to the cult classic mockumentary, is finally on the way.

When the low-budget horror mockumentary Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon hit SXSW in March 2006, a follow-up seemed inevitable. A movie this entrenched in and with this much affection for horror movie tropes surely has something to say about sequels. However, aside from a graphic novel and a short spin-off film, Behind The Mask II never panned out. Until now. Tonight, at a 20th anniversary screening of the film in Los Angeles, the film’s original creative team, director Scott Glosserman, writer David J. Stieve, and stars Nathan Baesel and Angela Goethals announced that Behind The Mask II: The Return Of Leslie Vernon is on the way.

Bringing back Baesel, Goethals, and the series’ “Ahab,” Doc Halloran, played by Robert Englund, Behind The Mask II has all the pieces in play. Much of the original crew is returning, including Grammy-winning composer Gordy Haab and Jaron Presant, Rian Johnson’s long-serving DP. He might even finally nail that “Walk-Run” sequence that they couldn’t get right last time.

Set 20 years later, Behind The Mask II catches up with Leslie Vernon (Baesel) and his final survivor girl, Taylor Gentry (Goethals), the reporter who embeds herself with the killer to see how the sausage gets made. Reuniting these two hasn’t been easy. “We tried many iterations ago to reboot,” Glosserman tells The A.V. Club in a sit-down interview with the cast and crew ahead of the screening. “During the aughts, the whole thing was the sequel, the prequel, the remake, we had the spree-make, the spreequel, like whatever it was.” The film’s DVD commentary is a living record of the team talking about the influx of horror remakes and prequels hitting theaters amid the rise of found footage and extreme horror, like Saw and Hostel. But by 2010, and one unsuccessful Kickstarter project later, prospects dried up. Still, in a pre-algorithmic age, people continued to share the movie on DVD and recommend it to anyone who would listen.