Sabi in Sort Of

Sort Of | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, Sort Of flew under the radar upon its debut when it should’ve been celebrated for its fresh lens and authentic stories. Baig plays Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary Pakistani immigrant in Toronto considering a move to Berlin after being let go from their job as a nanny. Sabi is the focus of Sort Of, so their gender-fluid identity is obviously a major storyline, especially since they’re not out to their mother. But being non-binary isn’t what defines the character. The show blends humor, heart, friendship, even as Sabi figures out what they want out of life. Is it to be with the two kids they babysit, or stay close to their family, or venture away for unknown adventures? Sort Of taps into these possibilities in delightful ways with a protagonist that rarely gets valuable real estate on TV. So it’s a good thing HBO Max has already renewed it for a second season. [Saloni Gajjar]