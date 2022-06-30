The A.V. Club is marking the end of Pride Month (which we’ve toasted by, among other things, sounding off on the Disney Channel Original Movies that made us realize we were queer and listing 22 great LGBTQ+ video games) with an AVQ&A that asks: What are your favorite queer storylines on TV recently? There’s been a barrage of excellent small-screen depictions of queer life lately, so our selections cover everything from an unexpected relationship in Severance to a relatable couple in Home Economics to a non-binary Pakistani immigrant in Sort Of. Have a favorite that we missed? Let us know yours in the comments.
Stede and Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death
Recently, nothing has snuck up on me more than the surprisingly tender romance in HBO’s Our Flag Means Death between Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and the infamous Blackbeard, a.k.a. Edward Teach (Taika Waititi). While there are many wonderful queer relationships in Our Flag Means Death, Ed and Stede’s relationship creeped into my heart with its humor, chemistry, and affection. It’s a romantic journey of opposites that goes from, “Wait, am I just reading too much into this?” to “Wow, I need more, more, more.” [Gabrielle Sanchez]
Sarah and Denise in Home Economics
It’s been a banner year for network comedies, with breakouts like Abbott Elementary and Grand Crew receiving critical acclaim. But here’s to my other favorite lighthearted, easy-watcher: ABC’s Home Economics. It revolves around three siblings, Connor (Jimmy Tatro), Tom (Topher Grace), and Sarah (Caitlin McGee), who have vastly different household incomes. Sarah, who is married with two kids, works as a child therapist and makes the least amount of money. As a queer (and usually broke) millennial, I found myself drawn to Sarah and her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata) immediately, especially in how they try to prioritize healthy relationships with their children and each other over finances. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, their queerness is incidental. They exist without dramatic storylines, tears, or trauma. That’s incredibly refreshing. [Shanicka Anderson]
Irv and Burt in Severance
John Turturro and Christopher Walken are inspired casting choices on the Apple TV+ drama Severance. Since they’re both known for playing gruff and even macho characters, seeing the duo lean into their sensitive sides as coworkers tiptoeing into an unexpected romance—doomed, of course, within the halls of Lumon Industries—is a treat I didn’t know I needed. And of course, these screen legends are able to filter meekness and tenderness and rip-your-heart-out poignancy. Here’s hoping the “innies” of Irv and Burt (what darling names!) figure out how to make their budding relationship work in season two. [Jack Smart]
Joel and Michael in Somebody Somewhere
Bridget Everett’s Sam might be the center of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, one of The A.V. Club’s favorite shows of the year (so far), but as far as a fan favorite goes, Joel (Jeff Hiller) clearly earns that distinguished honor. His ever-looking-on-the-bright-side attitude is put to the test when he and Michael (Jon Hudson Odom)—like Sam, his coworker—split, leading to an awkward run-in in the break-room during lunch (a break-room, mind you, filled with people who’ve just overheard Joel calling them “all so fucking boring”) and an even more awkward one moments later in the parking lot when Michael, who broke things off, gifts Joel an early Christmas present. Sometimes saying what you want out of a relationship ends it pretty fast. Obviously, I don’t love that Joel is heartbroken, but I do love that he put himself out there and might find that more special somebody (somewhere) in season two. [Tim Lowery]
Sam, Mindy, and Olivia in Single Drunk Female
Sobriety is the central focus for most of the characters on Freeform’s Single Drunk Female, but queerness is an essential element for a lot of them, too. There’s Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia), who is bisexual and has her first sober hookup with another girl she meets at a sober dance party. There’s Sam’s boss, Mindy (JoJo Brown), who offhandedly mentions realizing she was trans while playing a Pokémon video game. Then there’s Sam’s sponsor, Olivia (Rebecca Henderson), who navigates IVF and impending parenthood with her wife (Madeline Wise). So while I can’t single out one LGBTQ+ storyline that I found most compelling, I will say the show’s depictions of queerness (and, obviously, addiction and recovery) deserve props. [Mary Kate Carr]
Ava in Hacks
At the heart of Hacks, HBO Max’s sharpest entertainment-industry satire, is the complex, fiercely caring relationship between Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbeinder) and her boss, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Although Ava’s bisexual flag has flown high since season one, the sophomore run finds Deborah exploring her own sexuality and history of heteronormativity. A conversation between the duo on a lesbian cruise ranks as one of the most layered onscreen discussions of queerness in recent memory. And it’s hilarious to boot. [Hattie Lindert]
Hank and Cristobal in Barry
Ah, the classic tale. Chechen mob leader sends rival Bolivian mob leader a bullet via DHL. Rival turns out to be an “off-the-charts nice guy,” and the two join forces to run a dope stash house. A few tiny massacres later? True love. Season three of HBO’s Barry finally gives the relationship between Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby) the earnest treatment it deserves, and it’s one of the smartest decisions the show has made thus far. Their romance only enhanced that terrific recent batch of episodes. And I kind of I wish they were my therapists. [Emma Keates]
Sabi in Sort Of
Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, Sort Of flew under the radar upon its debut when it should’ve been celebrated for its fresh lens and authentic stories. Baig plays Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary Pakistani immigrant in Toronto considering a move to Berlin after being let go from their job as a nanny. Sabi is the focus of Sort Of, so their gender-fluid identity is obviously a major storyline, especially since they’re not out to their mother. But being non-binary isn’t what defines the character. The show blends humor, heart, friendship, even as Sabi figures out what they want out of life. Is it to be with the two kids they babysit, or stay close to their family, or venture away for unknown adventures? Sort Of taps into these possibilities in delightful ways with a protagonist that rarely gets valuable real estate on TV. So it’s a good thing HBO Max has already renewed it for a second season. [Saloni Gajjar]
