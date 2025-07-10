Queer Eye's next season will be its last

Netflix announced today that the upcoming tenth season of Queer Eye, its longest-running reality series, would be its last. Announcing that the series—a reboot of the original of the same name, which got a five-season run on Bravo back in the 2000s—was getting “One last go ‘round,” the streamer showed off a picture of stars Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karama Brown, and Tan France posed against a sunset, often considered a key signifier for things that are no longer happening anymore.

Also worth noting that the shot shows the current incarnation of the Fab Five (which formed after Brent replaced Bobby Berk as the show’s design expert after its eight season) on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where the final season will take place. (Queer Eye organizes its seasons around regional filming set-ups, typically moving to a new state every one or two seasons.) The show sees Porowski, Brent, Van Ness, Brown, and France enter the lives of “heroes” nominated by their sneaky loved ones for some kind of makeover, applying their various areas of expertise to help them with cooking, fashion, homecare, and more. The series, which also includes several specials that send the crew further afield, has been an institution on the Netflix streaming schedule since back in 2018, typically rolling out at least one season per year ever since.

Among other things, the show has helped to bulk up Netflix’s cabinet of award show wins; the series has taken home six wins in the Emmy’s Outstanding Structured Reality Show category, only losing out to Shark Tank for its most recent season. (That being said, recent years haven’t been entirely positive for the series; Rolling Stone ran an exposé on the show last year that called it a “toxic” workplace, and specifically singled Van Ness out for allegations of “rage issues.”) Netflix’s tweet notes that the series, which last aired a full season back in December of 2024, has just gone into its final run of production; no word yet on when that final season will actually arrive.