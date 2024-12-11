Adam Conover on the myth of good billionaires and why YouTube isn’t going away anytime soon

The A.V. Club: What makes this a good representation, or entry point, for people discovering your show?

Adam Conover: That video was my first attempt at doing a YouTube-style video essay. I just woke up one day with a fire in my belly about this Yvon Chouinard story about how he’s, you know, the most wonderful billionaire in the world because he donated his Patagonia company to charity or whatever. I had heard stories like that before. And I knew what normally happens, which is that the billionaire is using the charity to shield money from taxes while maintaining their control. No one was covering that angle of the story; it was literally just, Oh, this guy’s so good! I did a little bit of looking into it and found the one or two journalists who wrote slightly critical pieces, and I turned it into a video.

Also, I just so happened to be, at that time, booked to do an emcee gig at the Crystal Bridges [Museum Of American Art] in Bentonville, Arkansas. I flew in and was going, hold on a second. Why is there one of the grandest art museums I’ve ever seen in this spot in Arkansas? How come there’s a direct flight from Los Angeles to Bentonville on American Airlines? Why are they paying me to come out to introduce this one event?

l got there and I started looking around, and I realized it was Walmart town—and that the entire town is essentially a cathedral to Sam Walton. They have a Walmart museum where they have his office preserved as though he were about to suddenly walk in through the door and sit down at the desk.

So I was like, hold on a second. This is a monument to this one billionaire, who was able to write his own story because of his money. And he was able to write it kind of genuinely, because he literally did make the town a better place to live for all those people. Of course they loved him: He brought a world-class art museum, his family has built miles and miles of bike trails, they poured money into this town.

Why do they make this one town prosperous? Because they destroyed the downtown of every other town in America, via Walmart. So I was like, my God, this is emblematic of the same story as Yvon Chouinard. But liberals love Yvon Chouinard, and they don’t love Sam Walton. It’s purely a cultural thing, because Chouinard flatters them, he’s an environmentalist, etc. So, I just started filming while I was in Bentonville, like, oh, maybe I’ll use this for a video, and then the script very quickly came together.

Currently, I’m trying to grow my YouTube operation. This is part of my business as a comedian; this is my outlet now. But [for] this first one about Yvon Chouinard, I had no schedule. I had no monetization plan. I was just pissed off and wanted to say this thing, so it’s got a purity to it in terms of my expression as a comedian.

My producer Tony Wilson, who filmed and edited it, really nailed the tone and the timing. It was a massive hit, multiple millions of views very quickly. There was almost nothing on my channel before, and it went from that to half a million subscribers in a week just because of that one video.

AVC: Your YouTube monologues and podcast now live together on the same feed. Do you approach them differently?

AC: A YouTube monologue lives or dies by the algorithm. It’s got to “catch algo” or it doesn’t have any traction. So I’m usually trying to think: What is a topic that is going to make people click, that they’re going to be interested in? A lot of people complain about having to tailor stuff to the algorithm, but it’s no different than trying to make something work on cable television. Your job is to figure out how to make it work for the format and for the audience.

The podcast has much more of a weekly audience—people are tuning in because they like the show and they trust me. That means we’re freer to do in-depth discussions of stuff that really interests us. It’s a balance, because YouTube is now the most popular podcast app, so there has been a little bit of pressure to make the podcast a little bit more YouTube-friendly. The barrier has really broken down. Maybe things are moving towards a synthesis. You could catch me back in a year and see what’s happened.