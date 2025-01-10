R.I.P. Ernest character actor Bill Byrge Bill Byrge, known for playing Bobby opposite Jim Varney's Ernest, died at age 92.

Bill Byrge, the comic actor known for his supporting roles in the Ernest movies, has died, according to Deadline. A family member confirmed his death on social media. He was 92 years old.

“My cousin, Bill Byrge, passed away,” Byrge’s relative Sharon Chapman wrote on Facebook. “He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying. He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone.”

Byrge began his career working at the Metro Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee. As his cousin told TMZ, the librarian was “discovered” while strolling down the sidewalk and cast in Dr. Otto And The Riddle Of The Gloom Beam starring Jim Varney. He ultimately quit the library in the mid-’90s and focused on acting full-time, recurring as the character Bobby in Varney’s television show Hey Vern, It’s Ernest! and the films Ernest Saves Christmas, Ernest Goes To Jail, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Ernest Goes To School.

After Varney died in 2000, Byrge returned to working at the library, Chapman told TMZ. She described him to the outlet as “a deeply religious man who treated everyone with love and respect.” In her social media post, she wrote, “Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!”