It’s been three years since the last installment of American Crime Story hit the airwaves at FX, and while The Assassination Of Gianni Versace may not have caught the public attention quite as strongly as 2016's groundbreaking The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, it was still more than strong enough for us to be excited for the show’s return. And while the series bounced between a couple of different topics for its long-anticipated new seasons —including a scrapped attempt to illustrate the institutional failures that accompanied Hurricane Katrina in the early 2000s — it eventually settled on the juiciest one imaginable: A re-enactment of the 1995 Bill Clinton sex scandal, one of the most defining episodes in ’90s politics.

Now we’ve got our first promo for the upcoming season, Impeachment, and it’s a tease in the truest sense: We don’t get a straight look at either Beanie Feldstein as 22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky as she walks some papers—and a gift—to the Oval Office, or at Clive Owen’s Bill, who’s waiting on her . That’s to say nothing of the typically sterling (and absent) rest of the cast, including Edie Falco as Hill ary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, or Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg. But the teaser does lay out the premise, which is as hook-y now as it was when it took over the collective American brain in the mid- ’90s: Powerful president, young intern, global scandal, etc., all summed up in that final line: “Mr. President: Miss Lewinsky’s here to see you.”

Advertisement

American Crime Story, like The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, is based on a non-fiction book by Jeffrey “Thanks For Letting Me Back On CNN” Toobin. Billy Eichner, Anthony Green, Betty Gilpin, and Colin Hanks are all expected to co- or guest star as a variety of politicians and pundits of the era . The series premieres on FX on September 7.