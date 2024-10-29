Billy Eichner is back on the street with “Loud White Men for Kamala Harris” Will Ferrell joins Billy Eichner for the nation’s proudest tradition: Accosting strangers in the streets to yell at them about voting.

Our long national nightmare is almost over. Soon, Red One will be in theaters, and everything will be okay. But before we can enjoy the treat of watching Agent Garcia save Christmas, we must get through this pesky presidential election. To that end, it has been a dark eight years since Billy Eichner’s ear-splitting Man on the Street series, Billy On The Street, left television. The streets are quieter these days without Eichner whipping New Yorkers into a frenzy over their love of Debra Messing. It was a different time. Thankfully, Eichner is back, and he’s bringing Will Ferrell with him.

In this Billy On The Street election special, Eichner and Ferrell get out the vote with “Loud White Men for Kamala Harris,” a political action group in which loud white men scream at people to vote for Kamala Harris. It’s not hard to imagine how this goes. Eichner and Ferrell harassing Manahattanites is as American as apple pie, as is unsuspecting New Yorkers being forced to scream for a dollar. However, Eichner is sure to ruffle a few feathers for eliciting disgusted reactions at the idea of having sex with a Trump voter, confirming a long-running narrative about the very loud white men Republicans have been courting for years.

While it would be a lie to put this one up there with the best of Billy On The Street, the clip still delivers the goods. Watching everyday people caught off guard by a celebrity whose name they can’t remember and whose movie they have not seen remains an excellent way to spend three minutes. The host’s hairpin turns, vacillating between enthusiasm and disgust, prove a lasting encapsulation of the American psyche, which has spent much of the last 11 months doing just that.