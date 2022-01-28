The Criterion Channel, multiple film collections

The Criterion Channel has curated multiple collections to honor Black visionaries in film. The Roots & Revolution: Reggae On Film Collection comprises a mix of 11 fiction and nonfiction filmmaking, all revolving around the worldwide explosion of reggae music. Then there’s 7 Films Starring Harry Belafonte, spotlighting the revolutionary singer-turned-actor. The collection includes the hip-hop drama Beat Street, which he produced and composed the music for. Criterion’s Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films features seven of the late director’s movies, including Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. And Black History Rising: Documentaries by Stanley Nelson, collects five of his films: The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords, A Place of Our Own, Freedom Summer, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, and Tell Them We Are Rising.