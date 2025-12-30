Ryan Coogler was "absolutely not" allowed to use Kraven for Black Panther

Ryan Coogler wanted to use Kraven in the first Black Panther, but Sony was clearly saving the character for something more mediocre.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 29, 2025 | 8:12pm
Film News Ryan Coogler
There was a time when Sony’s universe of Spider-Man villains really looked like it might have been something. Or, rather, it looked that way to executives counting the surprising $850 million box office of Venom. Assuming that all Spider-Man’s villains were as popular and beloved as Eddie Brock, Sony pressed forward with films about Dr. Michael Morbius, Madame Web, and a hunter named Kraven. The quick diminishing returns felt by audience members who didn’t know they were buying tickets to an off-brand superhero franchise eventually led to the series flaming out with the unsurprising disappointment of Kraven The Hunter last December. If Sony hadn’t been so protective of characters that really need a good and recognizable hero to give them some juice, they may have been able to make a pretty good Kraven movie directed by Ryan Coogler. In fact, during Coogler’s interview with Happy Sad Confused today, the director revealed that he originally wanted the character for his first Black Panther, but Sony put the kibosh on Kraven.

To be clear, Kraven wouldn’t have been the film’s big bad, nor would Michael B. Jordan have played the Hunter. From the sounds of it, the director wanted the character for a cold-open action scene. Coogler tells host Josh Horowitz that he and co-writer Joe Robert Cole took inspiration from Christopher Priest’s run of comics, which starts with Black Panther, Kraven, and Everett Ross fighting in a kitchen. A self-proclaimed “big Spider-Man fan, especially Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” Coogler asked the higher-ups at Marvel if he could use the character. Sony clearly had other ideas. “I was like, ‘Yo, can I have Kraven in the movie?’ [Marvel was] like, ‘We don’t think so, but let us check.’ So, they hit Sony, and Sony was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ They came back to me like, ‘Yo, we can’t do it.’ So, I was like, ‘Okay.'”

Strangely, “okay” is what many moviegoers said after the trailer for 2024’s Kraven The Hunter.

