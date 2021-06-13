Photo: Jasmine Cephas Jones in Blindspotting (Starz); Image: Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 13. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top picks

Blindspotting (Starz, 10 p.m., two-hour series finale): “When Blindspotting hit the film festival circuit in 2018, the response from critics was unanimous: This film was a phenomenal debut for writing team Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. The film took an ardent look at Oakland community and culture while tactfully tackling issues of systemic racism, police violence, gentrification, and cultural appropriation. The story followed childhood friends Collin (Diggs) and Miles (Casal), but was shown primarily through Collin’s eyes as he finished his last three days of probation and dealt with the recklessness of Miles’ choices, which ultimately impact their friendship. We also saw how Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles’ girlfriend of 12 years and mother of his son Sean was affected by his thoughtlessness. Now she’s at the center of a spin-off, also titled Blindspotting, which premieres June 13 on Starz.” Read the rest of Kayla Sutton’s pre-air review.

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m., second-season premiere): They’re back! They’re really back! But Tiffany Haddish (almost) never doubted that Tuca & Bertie would return:

We’re amazing—Ali and I are amazing. You would be a complete idiot not to want to work with both of us, not to have us somewhere. Or: You’re broke; you can’t afford us. And, apparently, Adult Swim could afford us and they’re not dumb. They’re quite intelligent over there at Adult Swim, and they picked us up immediately. You know, we were concerned for a moment—but just a moment—and then we realized we’re amazing.

Read more about the show’s most welcome revival in our interview with Haddish and Ali Wong, and watch for Danette Chavez’s drop-in recap of the premiere. Huzzah!

Regular coverage



DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Ziwe (Showtime, 11 p.m., first-season finale): drop-in review



A quick programming note about Kevin Can F**k Himself: This Annie Murphy-led series premieres today on AMC+, but we’ll be following the release schedule on AMC proper, so look for our coverage when the premiere airs on the mothership next Sunday night.

Wild cards



Sports edition!

Olympic Trials, “Diving” (NBC, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) and “Swimming” (NBC, 8 p.m.): The 2020 Olympics start next month (presumably the reasons for the delay are obvious). Last week, Simone Biles did her gravity-defying thing; tonight, the country’s best swimmers and divers will pinch their noses closed and jump into the deep end before dog-paddling toward glory.

Advertisement

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (Fox, 7 p.m.): Who’s ready for three hours of very good boys and girls? This marks the first time the Olympics Of Being A Fancy Dog have aired on network TV decades, so grab some popcorn and enjoy the shiny coats and big feels.

NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals, “Game Four, Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets” (TNT, 8 p.m.): The guy from the State Farm commercials (no, not Jake) faces off against the 2021 NBA MVP in Denver.

Sunday Night Baseball On ESPN, “St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs” (ESPN, 7 p.m.): For some of you, this is valuable information because you will watch it on television. For others—like, say, Chicagoans—it’s valuable because it’s a helpful reminder that you might want to avoid the Addison El stop tonight. Nature is healing.