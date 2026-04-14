Bloodborne gets an animated film produced by YouTuber JackSepticEye

The Hunter’s headed back to Yharnam, but in a brand new way. Last night, Sony announced during its CinemaCon presentation, Sony announced that Bloodborne—the 2015 PlayStation exclusive by Dark Souls/Elden Ring studio FromSoftware—is being adapted as an R-rated animated film, with an unexpected producer: Seán McLoughlin, the YouTuber better known as JackSepticEye. He’ll be working with Sony’s PlayStation Productions and Lyrical Animation, the animation wing of a production company whose credits include the acclaimed How To Blow Up A Pipeline and A24’s The Death Of Robin Hood.

Bloodborne is a gory, brutally hard action game in the familiar FromSoft style, set in a crumbling Victorian city known as Yharnam. If you know the genre term “Soulslike,” FromSoft’s the studio that basically invented it; their games are distinguished by their noted difficulty, by players’ losing their currency and experience points when they die, and by defeated enemies returning to life whenever the game is saved. Those last two especially have become standard in games since FromSoft titles like Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls. If the movie really wanted to capture the essence of Bloodborne, it would steal your popcorn whenever you went to the bathroom. This might not be the news Bloodborne fans have been waiting for—their hopes of the game being remastered (even though it only came out 11 years ago) have become a meme and running joke at this point—but they probably appreciate the sign that Sony isn’t ignoring the franchise. It’s the latest in a spate of PlayStation games getting adapted into movies; Justin Lin’s directing a Helldivers movie, and Lyrical Animation is also working on a feature-length anime based on Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

The weirdest part of the news, of course, is the involvement of JackSepticEye. The Irish YouTuber has over 31 million followers, but isn’t known for producing projects of this scope. (His video “My Favourite Game Of All Time | Bloodborne Part 1” does have over 12 million views, though.) After Markiplier’s success with Iron Lung, though, it’s no surprise that other streamers are getting similar opportunities. For their part, Bloodborne‘s fans don’t seem particularly excited about the news—especially since FromSoft itself isn’t currently attached to the film. No timeline has been revealed for the film, and who knows—maybe Sony will have that remaster ready to go by the time it hits your screen.