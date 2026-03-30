Bob Dylan is selling AI-generated historical fan-fiction

The “Like a Rolling Stone” songwriter has launched a Patreon to regale fans with fictional AI monologues by historical figures for $5 a month.

By Miranda Wollen  |  March 30, 2026 | 11:20am
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
Music News Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan is selling AI-generated historical fan-fiction

After brief teases on his social media accounts, Bob Dylan announced via Instagram Stories yesterday that he’s launched a Patreon series, Lectures From The Grave, featuring “letters never sent” from the likes of Mark Twain, and “lectures” from America’s roughest and rowdiest: Confederate guerrilla soldier Frank James, 19th-century Vice President Aaron Burr, and Old West folk hero Wild Bill Hickok. The poster for the $5-per-month Patreon account, as well as audio recordings of the lectures, appear to have been created using AI. The Nobel Prize winner, nor his team, has yet to confirm if AI tools were used to make the images, audio, or stories. 

Why the 84-year-old musician has turned to AI-assisted historical fanfic is anyone’s guess. The letters, attributed to pseudonymous names and “curated by Bob Dylan” (as opposed, notably, to being written by him) are attributed to a cast of characters including “Herbert Foster” and “Marty Lombard.” The Patreon’s first post is just a video of Mahalia Jackson singing on The Ed Sullivan Show. If you don’t feel like coughing up a fiver, the clip is available on YouTube. In a letter by Foster, Mark Twain writes to silent film star Rudolph Valentino. “Dear Mr. Valentino, I take up my pen under circumstances that would puzzle the calendar and embarrass the undertaker, for I am told that both of us have already completed the respectable business of dying. Yet if letters can cross oceans, perhaps they may also cross that lesser boundary which divides the living from the historically inconvenienced.” 

Also published today is a story called “Bull Rider,” “written” by Lombard. It reads:

“The bus coughed me out somewhere past Amarillo, dust in my teeth and a sky that stretched out so wide it felt like it was laughing at me. I had a duffel bag, two shirts, a paperback of The Sea Wolf with the spine cracked like an old man’s knuckles, and the kind of hunger you don’t fix with food.

They said there was a rodeo in town… one of those blinking, half-real places where men go to get thrown and call it glory.

I walked. 

The road shimmered like it was thinking about disappearing. Trucks screamed past like prophets who had somewhere better to be. I stuck out my thumb anyway, but nobody wants a ghost with boots worn through at the heel.

By the time I hit the fairgrounds the sun was hanging low, like it already knew what would happen next…

There were yellow flickering lights strung up everywhere, a cheap man-made imitation of constellations. The smell hit me first: hay and sweat and beer tangled together with something sharp and electric underneath, like the air right before a storm or a bad decision. Men leaned against fences chewing things they didn’t need. Women moved like music. Somewhere a radio played a song that forgot its own sadness halfway through.

And then there were the bulls.”

Dylan’s decision to make Patreon his platform of choice is as confounding as the project itself. Though celebrities and creatives have flocked to Substack in recent years to charge fans for exclusive tidbits—the platform counts Dylanian compatriots like Patti Smith and protégés like Jeff Tweedy as members—typical Patreon-exclusive content includes the Chapo Trap House podcast and the fantasy audio series Dungeons and Daddies. It begs the question: is Dylan cash-strapped? The iconic “Like a Rolling Stone” songwriter sold his entire catalogue to Universal Music in 2020 at a price estimated to exceed $300 million, and he performs consistently for packed arenas across the globe on his Never Ending Tour. Maybe he figured that the 67-minute-long AI-narrated life story about the antihero of Hamilton was too good to give away for free. His Patreon can be found here, under the username “bobdylan180.” Plain old “bobdylan,” it seems, was already taken.

 
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