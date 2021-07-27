Bob Odenkirk allegedly hospitalized after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was reportedly hospitalized this morning after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Odenkirk fell down and needed medical assistance while on the Sony Lot in Culver City, California. The crew surrounded the 58-year-old actor and called an ambulance, taking him to the hospital just before noon Tuesday. TMZ did not confirm whether or not he was conscious, but they did note that he was still under medical supervision.



Advertisement

Odenkirk is currently in production of the sixth and final season of his series Better Call Saul. A spin-off of the wildly popular and critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, Saul emerged over the last six years as a star-making turn for Odenkirk. A cult favorite among comedy fans for decades, Odenkirk is a legend in the world of sketch comedy, thanks to his runs on Saturday Night Live, writing such classic characters as Chris Farley’s motivational speaker “Matt Foley,” and his series with David Cross, Mr. Show With Bob And David. In 2015, Mr. Show returned for a reunion season on Netflix entitled W/ Bob & David.



Since the premiere of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk’s profile rose considerably, earning him numerous Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show led to parts in critically acclaimed films, including Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Steven Spielberg’s The Post, and a voice role in Brad Bird and Pixar’s Incredibles 2. Earlier this year, Odenkirk led the action movie Nobody, and more recently, he appeared in a segment in the beloved Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.



There has been no official word as to Odenkirk’s condition, but we wish him a speedy recovery and will keep readers up-to-date as details emerge.

