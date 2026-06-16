Unsure of your constitutional rights? Better call Saul

Worried about the federal government encroaching on your Constitutional rights? It’s all good, man, because Saul Goodman’s got your back. Quietly donning his cheap suits and shaping his power combover once again, Bob Odenkirk slipped back into Saul Goodman mode for a short YouTube video on constitutional rights in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Behind the resolute desk and before the three most beautiful words in the English language, “We The People,” Odenkirk makes it clear that he hasn’t lost Saul’s fastball. It’s just the kind of infomercial one can use after surviving a rear-naked choke on the White House lawn.
“Hi, I’m Saul Goodman. Did you know you have rights? Well, you do! Sure, they’re old-timey,” he says. “They were written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks. Boring!”
“Your rights include, but are not limited to, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, freedom against unreasonable searches and seizures, et cetera, et cetera,” Goodman continues. “Wow, you lucky so-and-so. Look at you, you got rights coming out the wazoo, all because a whole bunch of good people, 250 years’ worth, sacrificed everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me”
The video, shared over the weekend by Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould on BlueSky and the Saul4Democracy YouTube account, is the first time Odenkirk revived his most famous character (well, outside of the “Triples is best” guy from I Think You Should Leave) since the show ended in 2022. But he isn’t the only one reverting to old ways in the video—and we’d hate to spoil that gravelly surprise for those who have yet to see who approves the message.
Odenkirk has been making the press rounds recently to support his latest action movie, Normal, and an upcoming documentary about climbing Machu Picchu with his Mr. Show partner, David Cross. But are Gould and Odenkirk writing a new chapter in the Book of Saul? “If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison,” Odenkirk told Variety in 2025. That isn’t the worst pitch we’ve ever heard. Saul Goes To Prison could help Odenkirk get back to his Let’s Go To Prison roots.