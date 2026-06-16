Unsure of your constitutional rights? Better call Saul Bob Odenkirk returns to the strip mall legal offices of Saul Goodman in a PSA about your constitutional rights.

Worried about the federal government encroaching on your Constitutional rights? It’s all good, man, because Saul Goodman’s got your back. Quietly donning his cheap suits and shaping his power combover once again, Bob Odenkirk slipped back into Saul Goodman mode for a short YouTube video on constitutional rights in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Behind the resolute desk and before the three most beautiful words in the English language, “We The People,” Odenkirk makes it clear that he hasn’t lost Saul’s fastball. It’s just the kind of infomercial one can use after surviving a rear-naked choke on the White House lawn.

“Hi, I’m Saul Goodman. Did you know you have rights? Well, you do! Sure, they’re old-timey,” he says. “They were written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks. Boring!”