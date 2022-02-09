It’s been exactly one month since comedian Bob Saget died, with no warning or reports of previous illness , on January 9, 2022. In the time since Saget’s death—which was marked by numerous remembrances of the Full House star by friends, co-stars, and fans alike—no cause of death had been revealed. That changed today, when Saget’s family released a statement revealing that the comic appears to have died of head trauma.

Here’s the full statement from the family , as reported by Deadline:

In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter. The Saget Family

From the statement, it’s obviously not clear how Saget hurt his head; we can presume he may have unknowingly suffered a concussion. The actor and comedian—who’d been touring and doing regular stand-up gigs, even going so far as to post a glowing message to his fans about his love of stand-up the night he died —was 65. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Florida on the morning of January 9.