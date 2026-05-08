Singer Bonnie Tyler placed in medically induced coma after emergency surgery
The "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" singer underwent emergency intestinal surgery this week near her home in Portugal.Bonnie Tyler, Photo: Focke Strangmann - EPA Pool/Getty Images
Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer best known for massive ’80s hits like “Holding Out For A Hero,” and most especially “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” has been placed in a medically induced coma, per Deadline. Tyler was hospitalized in Portugal, where she has a home, on Wednesday, per a statement placed on her website, which reveals that she underwent emergency intestinal surgery. Although reports originally indicated that Tyler was recovering from the surgery, the 74-year-old singer’s condition is now being treated as “very guarded,” and the coma induced in order to “aid her recovery.”
Keep scrolling for more great stories.