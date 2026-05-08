Singer Bonnie Tyler placed in medically induced coma after emergency surgery

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer best known for massive ’80s hits like “Holding Out For A Hero,” and most especially “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” has been placed in a medically induced coma, per Deadline. Tyler was hospitalized in Portugal, where she has a home, on Wednesday, per a statement placed on her website, which reveals that she underwent emergency intestinal surgery. Although reports originally indicated that Tyler was recovering from the surgery, the 74-year-old singer’s condition is now being treated as “very guarded,” and the coma induced in order to “aid her recovery.”

Tyler came to early prominence in the 1970s, with a string of minor hits for RCA, but her career flagged as the decade progressed. That turned around in the early ’80s, when she teamed up with producer Jim Steinman for a comeback effort that almost instantly produced one of the biggest hit singles of the decade, as “Total Eclipse” melded Steinman’s highly emotive sensibilities with Tyler’s incredibly powerful and versatile voice. Her career has continued steadily on ever since, bolstered by a strong fan following in Europe. (Including a well-received turn as the UK’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013.) Releasing a memoir (Straight From The Heart) in 2023, Tyler has continued to perform and tour; she was reportedly gearing up for a tour later this month, before medical issues intervened.

In a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Tyler said that “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”