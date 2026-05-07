Actor sues James Cameron for allegedly copying her teenaged face for Avatar's Neytiri

Indigenous actor and activist Q’orianka Kilcher has been appearing in Hollywood films since she was 14, when Terrence Malick cast her as Pocahontas in his 2005 historical romance The New World. But Kilcher’s filmography may have been even bigger—and significantly more lucrative—than she’d thought at the time, at least if the allegations in a new lawsuit hold true. Which is to say, Kilcher has just launched a new legal case in which she’s suing James Cameron, Disney, Industrial Light And Magic, and other companies involved in the production of Cameron’s Avatar films, alleging that the director directly copied her face to create the character of iconic Na’vi Neytiri.

And while “famous filmmaker copied my face and turned it blue” sounds like a difficult claim to verify, Kilcher’s lawsuit—cited by The Guardian today, and available here—actually lays out the path to Pandora pretty clearly. Specifically, her lawyers cite a number of public statements that Cameron and artists working on the original Avatar have made over the years, in which they said that artists were struggling in Avatar‘s early days with Na’vi that looked too “alien.” Cameron then reportedly came across a promotional image of Kilcher that ran as an ad for The New World in The Los Angeles Times, and was so struck by the 14-year-old’s features that he sketched a picture of Neytiri that directly copied the lower half of Kilcher’s face. According to various books, interviews, and conversations about the making of the film, that image became the bedrock for the character’s design through all its transition into sculptures and then CGI models, with Cameron insisting that those elements he’d adapted from Kilcher’s photograph be left fundamentally unchanged. (Give or take a shift in pigment, obviously.) None of which the actor herself had the slightest inkling about. In the words of the lawsuit, “At the time this design work was underway, Plaintiff was 14 to 15 years old, busy with high school and activism, and utterly unaware that her likeness was being dissected and replicated in a Hollywood art department.”

Kilcher says she only learned she had any connection to the planet’s biggest blockbuster in 2010, when she met Cameron through their shared advocacy work, and was invited to his office to receive a “gift”: A framed copy of the original sketch, along with a note from Cameron reading, “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.” (Kilcher’s lawsuit says she has no clue, to this day, what the “shooting another movie” line was referring to; she’d apparently tried to put herself forward for Avatar back when it was filming, only to not even get her foot in the door.) Kilcher says she’d assumed Cameron was being vaguely complimentary, and says she only learned he’d directly copied her face in 2025, when a clip from an interview he’d done the year prior for a French publication, promoting a Paris exhibit of his films and art, came to her attention. Past-Cameron doesn’t mince words here: He talks about seeing the photo of Kilcher, calls Neytiri the “keystone” to the look of the Na’vi, and straight-up says “This is her lower face” as he describes the picture he drew. Kilcher’s suit describes her feelings of betrayal at realizing that Cameron—who she’s supposedly maintained a distant, but friendly, connection with over the years—wasn’t just loosely “inspired” by her appearance, but used it directly for a character that has now made him and his business partners several billion dollars.

The question, of course, is whether Cameron and Disney will be able to make some kind of fair use argument here, claiming that Neytiri is enough of a transformation of Kilcher’s original appearance as to be cleared of any of her claims. As is, she’s seeking damages on a number of counts, including invoking California’s recent statues on deepfake porn, alleging that, given that Cameron supposedly made comments to his designers about wanting his audience to be sexually attracted to this character—and included a love scene featuring her—that he’d violated the then-14-year-old’s privacy with his use of her appearance in a pretty diverse number of ways.